Ashenspire Release The "Law of Asbestos" Video
Glaswegian avant-garde black metal act Ashenspire have revealed a lyric video for "The Law of Asbestos". The track is the opening salvo on their soon to be released album Hostile Architecture, which is out on July 18th, 2022 via code666.
The band comments "The Law of Asbestos serves as a kind of abstract to all of Hostile Architecture, a thesis statement at the opening of the record. It's reflecting specifically on social housing as implemented in the UK and afield - a series of half-hearted, vanity-driven projects with little long-term investment and the cheapest materials available. Social housing is people's lives, often the most vulnerable amongst us, and we see far too often the impact that the state and private capital's attitude towards social housing has on those people. Finally, it invites the listener to reflect on how, at the end of it all, we are unified in how precarious our position is; how, as subjects under capital, we must demand the best possible conditions for living for all, especially those most downtrodden, as any of us are only ever three bad months from desperately needing shelter."
Check out "Law of Asbestos" here!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ashenspire Release The 'Law of Asbestos' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.