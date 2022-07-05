Ashenspire Release The "Law of Asbestos" Video

Glaswegian avant-garde black metal act Ashenspire have revealed a lyric video for "The Law of Asbestos". The track is the opening salvo on their soon to be released album Hostile Architecture, which is out on July 18th, 2022 via code666.

The band comments "The Law of Asbestos serves as a kind of abstract to all of Hostile Architecture, a thesis statement at the opening of the record. It's reflecting specifically on social housing as implemented in the UK and afield - a series of half-hearted, vanity-driven projects with little long-term investment and the cheapest materials available. Social housing is people's lives, often the most vulnerable amongst us, and we see far too often the impact that the state and private capital's attitude towards social housing has on those people. Finally, it invites the listener to reflect on how, at the end of it all, we are unified in how precarious our position is; how, as subjects under capital, we must demand the best possible conditions for living for all, especially those most downtrodden, as any of us are only ever three bad months from desperately needing shelter."

