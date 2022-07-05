Just For Fun

Watch: Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Call Out A Judas Priest Roadie At ‘Barcelona Rock Fest’

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Megadeth's mainman Dave Mustaine flipped out at a roadie on the stage next to them during the band's show at the ‘Barcelona Rock Fest‘. That incident took place after during the band’s performance at Parc de Can Zam in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain, this past Saturday, July 02nd.

Allegedly a Judas Priest roadie began soundchecking on a separate stage while Megadeth‘s set was underway, when Mustaine was flipping the guy the bird and saying the following:

“We’ll wait till he’s done checking his guitar over there.

The last night of the tour - we went all the way to the last fucking night, and then some pussy over on the stage next to us has to start playing while we’re playing. How fucking pathetic, amateur piece of shit you are.

Can we proceed now? Fucking cunt.”