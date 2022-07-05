Repulsive Creation Premiere New Single & Music Video "Inert Mass of Molested Flesh"
Pittsburgh, PA-based brutal death metal quartet Repulsive Creation premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Inert Mass of Molested Flesh”. This track is officially out now via Vile Tapes Records, and available on all major platforms.
Check out now "Inert Mass of Molested Flesh" streaming via YouTube for you below.
