Fleshrot Premiere New Song "Intricate Dissection" From Upcoming Debut Album "Unburied Corpse"

Texas-based death metal outfit Fleshrot premiere a new song named “Intricate Dissection”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Unburied Corpse", The record will be co-released at the onset of August by Me Saco Un Ojo (Europe) and Desert Wastelands Productions (USA).

Check out now "Intricate Dissection" streaming via Spotify for you below.



