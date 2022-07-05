Fleshrot Premiere New Song "Intricate Dissection" From Upcoming Debut Album "Unburied Corpse"
Texas-based death metal outfit Fleshrot premiere a new song named “Intricate Dissection”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Unburied Corpse", The record will be co-released at the onset of August by Me Saco Un Ojo (Europe) and Desert Wastelands Productions (USA).
Check out now "Intricate Dissection" streaming via Spotify for you below.
