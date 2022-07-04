Human Mass Extermination Premiere New Single & Music Video "Exobiological Extinguishment" From Upcoming New Album "Galactic Extinction Anomalies"
Cartago, Costa Rica-based slamming brutal death outfit Human Mass Extermination premiere a new song entitled “Exobiological Extinguishment”, taken from their upcoming new album "Galactic Extinction Anomalies".
Check out now "Exobiological Extinguishment" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Andreas Kisser Mourning Death Of His Wife
- Next Article:
Lost In The Current Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Human Mass Extermination Premiere New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.