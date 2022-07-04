Human Mass Extermination Premiere New Single & Music Video "Exobiological Extinguishment" From Upcoming New Album "Galactic Extinction Anomalies"

Cartago, Costa Rica-based slamming brutal death outfit Human Mass Extermination premiere a new song entitled “Exobiological Extinguishment”, taken from their upcoming new album "Galactic Extinction Anomalies".

Check out now "Exobiological Extinguishment" streaming via YouTube for you below.



