Sepultura Guitarist Andreas Kisser Mourning Death Of His Wife Patricia (52)

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Brazilian thrash metal veterans Sepultura's guitarist Andreas Kisser is mourning the death of his wife Patricia Perissinoto Kisser, who has died yesterday, Sunday July 3rd, 2022 after fighting colon cancer for over a year. Patricia Kisser had just turned 52 one day prior her passing.

Andreas and Patricia had been together for more than 32 years.

Write Andreas Kisser and his three kids via their social media:

"It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in our memories forever.

We want to thank all our friends and family for all the support and messages of love.

We ask for privacy during this difficult time."