Headline News
Ex-Impaled/Ghoul Guitarist Andrew LaBarre Has Passed Away
Former Impaled/Ghoul guitarist Andrew LaBarre (43), has passed away due to ALS (a progressive nervous system disease).
State his ex-Impaled bandmates:
“Impaled is saddened to hear that our former guitarist and vocalist Andrew LaBarre has passed away from ALS. He was an incredibly gifted guitarist, composer, and recording engineer, and an all around nice guy. His contributions to Impaled during the Mondo Medicale era of the band were enormous and helped shape what we do musically in ways that have lasted to this day. He will be sorely missed.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Contortionist Premiere New Official Live Video
- Next Article:
Trench Foot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
0 Comments on "Ex-Impaled Guitarist Andrew LaBarre Dead At 43"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.