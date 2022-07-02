Headline News

Ex-Impaled/Ghoul Guitarist Andrew LaBarre Has Passed Away

Former Impaled/Ghoul guitarist Andrew LaBarre (43), has passed away due to ALS (a progressive nervous system disease).

State his ex-Impaled bandmates:

“Impaled is saddened to hear that our former guitarist and vocalist Andrew LaBarre has passed away from ALS. He was an incredibly gifted guitarist, composer, and recording engineer, and an all around nice guy. His contributions to Impaled during the Mondo Medicale era of the band were enormous and helped shape what we do musically in ways that have lasted to this day. He will be sorely missed.”