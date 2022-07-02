The Contortionist Premiere New Official Live Video “Primal Directive”

A new live music video for The Contortionist‘s song “Primal Directive” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track is off the group’s 2010 debut release “Exoplanet“, which The Contortionist will be performing live in its entirety on their scheduled fall tour.

Rivers Of Nihil will join them as support act on the below tour:

09/11 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater

09/13 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/14 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/16 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

09/17 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

09/18 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater

09/20 Portland, OR – Bossanova

09/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

09/26 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

09/27 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

09/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

09/30 Montreal, QC – Opera House

10/01 Toronto, ON – Opera House

10/02 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/04 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

10/06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/07 Washington, DC – Union Stage

10/08 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

10/09 Boston, MA – Paradise

10/11 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

10/12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/13 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

10/15 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre