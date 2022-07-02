The Contortionist Premiere New Official Live Video “Primal Directive”
A new live music video for The Contortionist‘s song “Primal Directive” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track is off the group’s 2010 debut release “Exoplanet“, which The Contortionist will be performing live in its entirety on their scheduled fall tour.
Rivers Of Nihil will join them as support act on the below tour:
09/11 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater
09/13 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/14 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/16 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
09/17 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
09/18 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater
09/20 Portland, OR – Bossanova
09/21 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/23 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
09/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
09/26 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
09/27 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
09/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
09/30 Montreal, QC – Opera House
10/01 Toronto, ON – Opera House
10/02 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/04 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
10/06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/07 Washington, DC – Union Stage
10/08 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
10/09 Boston, MA – Paradise
10/11 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
10/12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
10/13 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
10/15 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre
