Interview

Audrey Horne Frontman Torkjell Rød Discusses New Album "The Devil's Bell," Music Videos, The Pandemic And More

This past April, Norwegian hard rock supergroup Audrey Horne unleashed, "Devil's Bell," their first album in four years, through Napalm Records. Not only this, but 2022 also marks the twentieth anniversary of the band's formation and what better way to mark this milestone than with one of the strongest albums in their catalogue to date?

To find out more about the record, the meaning behind the title, artwork and much more, Metal Underground spoke with vocalist Torkjell Rød, who discussed all manner of things pertaining to the album and the band. You can check it out below.