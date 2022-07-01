MMXX (ex-The Foreshadowing, Daylight Dies) Premiere Debut Single "This Breath Is Not My Breath" - Vocalist Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun) Guests

Band Photo: Swallow The Sun (?)

MMXX - a new doom metal project featuring Andrea Chiodetti (ex-The Foreshadowing) on guitars/keys, Jesse Haff on drums (Daylight Dies, Gökböri), and Egan O'Rourke (Daylight Dies) on bass - premiere their debut single “This Breath Is Not My Breath”. The track features vocalist Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun) and is taken from their upcoming debut album due out later this year.

The album will feature guest vocals from Dan Swanö (Edge of Sanity, Nightingale), Yann Ligner (Klone), Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse), Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride), Carmelo Orlando (Novembre), Marco Benevento (The Foreshadowing), Chris Cannella (Autumns End), O'Rourke, and Kotamäki.

Explain the band:

"Essentially 'This Breath Is Not My Breath' is trying to tell the story of the hellscape that was January to March 2020 from the perspective of someone who first viewed COVID as a disease that is only really an abstraction and has zero impact and poses zero threat. He then gets sick and spreads the disease to everyone around him. The idea in the chorus is that your breath literally and metaphorically is owned by and only shared at the discretion of the disease. Your blood (body) is now a harbinger of other's suffering."