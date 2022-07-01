Oceans Ate Alaska Premiere New Single “New Dawn”

UK metal outfit Oceans Ate Alaska premiere their first new material in two years. That below streaming single and visualizer video has been dubbed “New Dawn”. You can check it out streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells frontman James Harrison:

“Does a new day bring light or darkness to those who endure? Within the past two years, our world has changed significantly, and so have we. While biding our time since the last single (‘Metamorph‘), we’ve faced adversity and loss, yet also joyous moments as a band. ‘New Dawn‘ epitomizes the death of what you once believed to be true.”