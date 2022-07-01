Bleeding Through Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Rage"

Band Photo: Bleeding Through (?)

Orange County metal outfit Bleeding Through premiere their new 3-song EP titled “Rage“. You can stream the new outing in its entirety now via YouTube and Spotify below:



Tells frontman Brandan Schieppati:

“Screaming into a microphone and playing music with my friends after 20 plus years and after a pandemic seemed like an impossibility. Low and behold here we are creating music again.

Personally the last few years has been a total mental battle. This music is my weapon against doubt and depression.

The song ‘Rage‘ was created with the anger and frustration built up over the last few years. This song is us joining the fight to have music heal a struggling world.

‘Rage‘ is the sound of 20 plus years as a band and years of built up aggression. No bullshit. Straight up Bleeding Through.”