Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Sweden's Cirkus Prutz

Sure, describing some music or any form of art as “cheesy” can certainly be a pejorative. That is not always the case. Sometimes, noticeable excess can be endearing and enjoyable. Case in point: Sweden’s Cirkus Prutz is a slightly metallic take on blues rock. However authentic or not the expression of the blues and the American South may be in question with the quartet, yet few hard rock/metal fans are likely to deny how likable and upbeat Cirkus Prutz’ music is.

Cirkus Prutz has only been around for five years, and they’re poised to release their third album, “Blues Revolution,” via Metalville on July 29. Their recent press release suggests that they tap into the spirit of bands as varied as ZZ Top, Ramones and Chuck Berry. But songs like the title track clearly lean toward a more commercial, active rock sensibility. On the flip-side, deeper cuts like “The Devil in Me” and “Howl Like the Wolf” touch the heart of classic Americana. Will Cirkus Prutz become your favorite band? Probably not, but it’s music that’s perfect for good times and partying.