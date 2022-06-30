Gaerea Premiere New Song & Music Video "Salve" From Upcoming New Album "Mirage"
Gaerea return with a new single and music video by the name of "Salve" off their forthcoming new studio full-length "Mirage", due out September 23. The clip was helmed by Guilherme Henriques.
"Today we finally unleash 'Sale' upon you all, the first glimpse of music which will take part of our new album Mirage. 'Salve' is an excruciating voyage into the Vortex's Abyss. A burning Carriage which will lead us all to the Golden Walls of Mental Catharsis and endless suffocating whispers trapped within our bleeding corpses. The Journey between Reality and Perception is about to begin. Join us."
You can catch Gaerea live at the below booked dates:
w/ Gaahls Wyrd, Saor & Winterfylleth
9/30 Haarlem (NL) Patronaat
10/01 Arlon (BE) Léntrepot
10/02 Cologne (DE) Club Volta
10/03 Berlin (DE) Holle 44
10/05 Poznan (PL) U Bazyla
10/06 Krakow (PL) Hol
10/07 Prague (CZ) Futurum
10/08 Vienna (AT) Vienna Metal Meeting
10/09 Budapest (HU) Instant
10/11 Milan (IT) Slaughter Club
10/12 Martigny (CH) Les Caves Du Manoir
10/13 Lyon (FR) CCO Villeurbanne
10/14 Barcelona (ES) Boveda
10/15 Madrid (ES) Story Live
10/16 Toulouse (FR) Le Rex
10/17 Paris (FR) Petit Bain
10/19 London (UK) The Garage
10/20 Antwerp (BE) Zappa
10/22 Essen (DE) Turock
10/24 Munich (DE) Backstage Halle
10/25 Frankfurt (DE) Das Bett
10/26 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser
10/27 Hamburg (DE) Logo
10/28 Copenhagen (DK) Vega
10/29 Gothenburg (SE) Pustervik
10/30 Stockholm (SE) Slaktkyrkan
Gaerea
11/15 Recife (BR)
11/16 Sao Paulo (BR)
11/17 Curitiba (BR)
11/18 Porto Alegre (BR)
11/19 Montevideo (UY)
11/20 Buenos Aires (AR)
11/23 Santiago (CL)
11/25 Medellin (CO)
11/26 Bogota (CO)
11/27 San Jose (CR)
11/29 Guatemala City (GT)
11/30 San Salvador (SV)
12/2-4 Mexico City (MX) @ Mexico Black Metal Chaos Fest
w/ Watain
12/08 Monterrey (MX) @ Cafe Iguana
12/09 Guadalajara (MX) @ Foro Indepencia
12/10 Tijuana (MX) @ Black Box
