Gaerea Premiere New Song & Music Video "Salve" From Upcoming New Album "Mirage"

Gaerea return with a new single and music video by the name of "Salve" off their forthcoming new studio full-length "Mirage", due out September 23. The clip was helmed by Guilherme Henriques.

"Today we finally unleash 'Sale' upon you all, the first glimpse of music which will take part of our new album Mirage. 'Salve' is an excruciating voyage into the Vortex's Abyss. A burning Carriage which will lead us all to the Golden Walls of Mental Catharsis and endless suffocating whispers trapped within our bleeding corpses. The Journey between Reality and Perception is about to begin. Join us."

You can catch Gaerea live at the below booked dates:

w/ Gaahls Wyrd, Saor & Winterfylleth

9/30 Haarlem (NL) Patronaat

10/01 Arlon (BE) Léntrepot

10/02 Cologne (DE) Club Volta

10/03 Berlin (DE) Holle 44

10/05 Poznan (PL) U Bazyla

10/06 Krakow (PL) Hol

10/07 Prague (CZ) Futurum

10/08 Vienna (AT) Vienna Metal Meeting

10/09 Budapest (HU) Instant

10/11 Milan (IT) Slaughter Club

10/12 Martigny (CH) Les Caves Du Manoir

10/13 Lyon (FR) CCO Villeurbanne

10/14 Barcelona (ES) Boveda

10/15 Madrid (ES) Story Live

10/16 Toulouse (FR) Le Rex

10/17 Paris (FR) Petit Bain

10/19 London (UK) The Garage

10/20 Antwerp (BE) Zappa

10/22 Essen (DE) Turock

10/24 Munich (DE) Backstage Halle

10/25 Frankfurt (DE) Das Bett

10/26 Leipzig (DE) Hellraiser

10/27 Hamburg (DE) Logo

10/28 Copenhagen (DK) Vega

10/29 Gothenburg (SE) Pustervik

10/30 Stockholm (SE) Slaktkyrkan

Gaerea

11/15 Recife (BR)

11/16 Sao Paulo (BR)

11/17 Curitiba (BR)

11/18 Porto Alegre (BR)

11/19 Montevideo (UY)

11/20 Buenos Aires (AR)

11/23 Santiago (CL)

11/25 Medellin (CO)

11/26 Bogota (CO)

11/27 San Jose (CR)

11/29 Guatemala City (GT)

11/30 San Salvador (SV)

12/2-4 Mexico City (MX) @ Mexico Black Metal Chaos Fest

w/ Watain

12/08 Monterrey (MX) @ Cafe Iguana

12/09 Guadalajara (MX) @ Foro Indepencia

12/10 Tijuana (MX) @ Black Box