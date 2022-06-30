Cyborg Octopus Premiere New Song "Seizure of Character" From Upcoming New Album "Between Light and Air"

Bay Area progressive metal band Cyborg Octopus premiere a new song entitled “Seizure of Character”, taken from their upcoming new album "Between Light and Air", which will be out in stores August 26th via ilent Pendulum Records.

Check out now "Seizure of Character" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comment the band:

“’Seizure of Character’ is a fast-paced, melody-driven song with a big ol’ climax. We wanted to release “Seizure” first because it sets a great tone for what “Between the Light and Air” is—increasingly serious and aggressive while maintaining our signature wacky vibes. Lyrically, the song is based on a traumatic brain injury that our saxophone player Patrick suffered while he was asleep, resulting in memory loss, personality changes, fear of sleep, and an existential crisis. Who are you if you do not remember who you are?

“Musically, we wanted to be focused and unapologetic. The writing process was very different from our first album. Some of the songs on the album, like our single ‘Seizure of Character,’ were originally intended for our first album but have received so many rewrites they are almost unrecognizable. We worked on these songs until we felt they were ‘just right,’ and we are so proud to share them.”