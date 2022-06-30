Miss May I Premiere New Single & Music Video “Earth Shaker”

Miss May I premiere their new advance track “Earth Shaker” off their upcoming seventh studio full-length “Curse Of Existence“, due out on September 02nd. JOSIAHx directed the music video for this single streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tells frontman Levi Benton:

“‘Earth Shaker‘ is our self description on the ones who are motivated to get themselves out of the ‘mayhem’ they are experiencing. Everyone out there has reached the breaking point where enough is enough and the time comes to make a change. Sometimes that change can make ripples in your life and redirect you to a new path, but its still forward and that’s what matters. Even when it feels like there is no where to go you can become an ‘Earth Shaker‘ and make your own quake in your life.”

The group will be out on the road later this year on their headlining tour with Currents, Kingdom Of Giants and LANDMVRKS in support of the new release:

09/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

09/02 Springfield, MO – The Riff

09/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/04 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/06 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

09/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

09/08 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

09/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/14 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

09/17 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/18 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

09/20 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

09/21 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

09/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

09/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

09/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

09/28 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

09/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

09/30 Horseheads, NY – The L

10/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/02 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre