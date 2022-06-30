Miss May I Premiere New Single & Music Video “Earth Shaker”
Miss May I premiere their new advance track “Earth Shaker” off their upcoming seventh studio full-length “Curse Of Existence“, due out on September 02nd. JOSIAHx directed the music video for this single streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells frontman Levi Benton:
“‘Earth Shaker‘ is our self description on the ones who are motivated to get themselves out of the ‘mayhem’ they are experiencing. Everyone out there has reached the breaking point where enough is enough and the time comes to make a change. Sometimes that change can make ripples in your life and redirect you to a new path, but its still forward and that’s what matters. Even when it feels like there is no where to go you can become an ‘Earth Shaker‘ and make your own quake in your life.”
The group will be out on the road later this year on their headlining tour with Currents, Kingdom Of Giants and LANDMVRKS in support of the new release:
09/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
09/02 Springfield, MO – The Riff
09/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/04 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/06 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
09/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
09/08 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
09/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
09/14 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
09/17 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/18 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
09/20 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
09/21 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
09/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
09/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
09/28 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
09/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
09/30 Horseheads, NY – The L
10/01 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/02 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
