U.D.O. Announces "Game Over" Latin American And European Tour Dates With Existance
Game Over? NO, but the WAITING is finally over! U.D.O. -- the band led by iconic singer Udo Dirkschneider, who celebrated his 70th birthday (April 6th) in the form of his first solo album titled "My Way" earlier this year (released April 22, 2022 through Atomic Fire Records; hitting #4 of the German album charts, the highest entry of his entire career!) -- are pleased to announce an extensive headline run across the continent today: lasting from September until the end of November, it will only be paused to play a series of even more gigs in Latin America in October. Support on their European journey will be coming from French heavy metal quartet Existance. But before the aforementioned tour kicks off, make sure to also see U.D.O./Dirkschneider at select festivals. All upcoming dates are listed below, more information and tickets can be found here.
The tour dates are as follows:
01.09. DE Nuremberg - Der Hirsch
02.09. DE Memmingen - Kaminwerk
03.09. DE Langen - Neue Stadthalle
04.09. DE Munich - Backstage (Werk)
06.09. CH Pratteln - Konzertfabrik Z7
07.09. DE Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
09.09. DE Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
10.09. DE Leipzig - Hellraiser
11.09. DE Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport
13.09. DE Hamburg - Gruenspan
14.09. DE Cologne - Essigfabrik
15.09. DE Saarbrucken - Garage
16.09. DE Markneukirchen - Musikhalle
17.09. DE Vacha - Vachwerk
18.09. BE Antwerp - Zappa
21.09. DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio
22.09. DK Fredericia - Eksercerhuset
23.09. DE Coesfeld - Fabrik
25.09. SE Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben
26.09. SE Gothenburg - Trädgår'n
27.09. SE Helsingborg - The Tivoli
29.09. NO Kristiansund - Kulturfabrikken
30.09. NO Trondheim - Byscenen
01.10. NO Odal - Milepelen
02.10. NO Stavanger - Folken
08.10. BR Fortaleza - Complexo Armazém
09.10. BR Recife - Clube Internacional do Recife
11.10. BR Belem - Botequim
12.10. BR São Paulo - Carioca Club
13.10. BR Rio Branco - Espaço 14 Bis
15.10. BR Rio de Janeiro - Sacadura 154
16.10. BR Salvador - Concha Acústica de Lauro de Freitas
18.10. CL Santiago - Teatro Cariola
19.10. CO Bogotá - Ace of spades-club
21.10. MX México City - Circo Volador
22.10. MX Chihuahua - House of Shows
23.10. MX Monterrey - Café Iguana
02.11. PL Goleniów - Rampa
03.11. PL Warsaw - Progresja
04.11. LT Vilnius - Vakaris
05.11. LV Riga - Melna Piektdiena
06.11. EE Tallinn - Helitehas
09.11. SK Zvolen - DK ŽSR
10.11. CZ Plzen - KD Šeríkovka
11.11. CZ Zlín - Masters of Rock Café
12.11. CZ Ostrava - Garage Club
13.11. SK Bratislava - Majestic Music Club
15.11. HU Budapest - Barba Negra
16.11. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space
17.11. RO Bucharest - Quantic Club
18.11. BG Sofia - Hristo Botev Hall
19.11. AL Tirana - Parku Olimpik
22.11. ES Barcelona - Salamandra
23.11. ES Madrid - Sala But
24.11. ES Galicia - Sala Capitol (Santiago de Compostela)
26.11. ES Burgos - Sala Andén 56
27.11. ES Pamplona - Sala Totem
29.11. FR Paris - Petit Bain
30.11. FR Strasbourg - Artefact La Laiterie
