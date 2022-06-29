U.D.O. Announces "Game Over" Latin American And European Tour Dates With Existance

Game Over? NO, but the WAITING is finally over! U.D.O. -- the band led by iconic singer Udo Dirkschneider, who celebrated his 70th birthday (April 6th) in the form of his first solo album titled "My Way" earlier this year (released April 22, 2022 through Atomic Fire Records; hitting #4 of the German album charts, the highest entry of his entire career!) -- are pleased to announce an extensive headline run across the continent today: lasting from September until the end of November, it will only be paused to play a series of even more gigs in Latin America in October. Support on their European journey will be coming from French heavy metal quartet Existance. But before the aforementioned tour kicks off, make sure to also see U.D.O./Dirkschneider at select festivals. All upcoming dates are listed below, more information and tickets can be found here.

The tour dates are as follows:

01.09. DE Nuremberg - Der Hirsch

02.09. DE Memmingen - Kaminwerk

03.09. DE Langen - Neue Stadthalle

04.09. DE Munich - Backstage (Werk)

06.09. CH Pratteln - Konzertfabrik Z7

07.09. DE Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn

09.09. DE Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

10.09. DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

11.09. DE Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport

13.09. DE Hamburg - Gruenspan

14.09. DE Cologne - Essigfabrik

15.09. DE Saarbrucken - Garage

16.09. DE Markneukirchen - Musikhalle

17.09. DE Vacha - Vachwerk

18.09. BE Antwerp - Zappa

21.09. DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

22.09. DK Fredericia - Eksercerhuset

23.09. DE Coesfeld - Fabrik

25.09. SE Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben

26.09. SE Gothenburg - Trädgår'n

27.09. SE Helsingborg - The Tivoli

29.09. NO Kristiansund - Kulturfabrikken

30.09. NO Trondheim - Byscenen

01.10. NO Odal - Milepelen

02.10. NO Stavanger - Folken

08.10. BR Fortaleza - Complexo Armazém

09.10. BR Recife - Clube Internacional do Recife

11.10. BR Belem - Botequim

12.10. BR São Paulo - Carioca Club

13.10. BR Rio Branco - Espaço 14 Bis

15.10. BR Rio de Janeiro - Sacadura 154

16.10. BR Salvador - Concha Acústica de Lauro de Freitas

18.10. CL Santiago - Teatro Cariola

19.10. CO Bogotá - Ace of spades-club

21.10. MX México City - Circo Volador

22.10. MX Chihuahua - House of Shows

23.10. MX Monterrey - Café Iguana

02.11. PL Goleniów - Rampa

03.11. PL Warsaw - Progresja

04.11. LT Vilnius - Vakaris

05.11. LV Riga - Melna Piektdiena

06.11. EE Tallinn - Helitehas

09.11. SK Zvolen - DK ŽSR

10.11. CZ Plzen - KD Šeríkovka

11.11. CZ Zlín - Masters of Rock Café

12.11. CZ Ostrava - Garage Club

13.11. SK Bratislava - Majestic Music Club

15.11. HU Budapest - Barba Negra

16.11. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space

17.11. RO Bucharest - Quantic Club

18.11. BG Sofia - Hristo Botev Hall

19.11. AL Tirana - Parku Olimpik

22.11. ES Barcelona - Salamandra

23.11. ES Madrid - Sala But

24.11. ES Galicia - Sala Capitol (Santiago de Compostela)

26.11. ES Burgos - Sala Andén 56

27.11. ES Pamplona - Sala Totem

29.11. FR Paris - Petit Bain

30.11. FR Strasbourg - Artefact La Laiterie