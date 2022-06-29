Nicolas Cage Fighter Posts New Music Video "Compound And Fracture" Online
Ballarat, Australia's Nicolas Cage Fighter is back with their latest single "Compound And Fracture" streaming now everywhere, including a brand new official video, which can be streamed below.
The track, off of the band’s upcoming release "The Bones That Grew From Pain," is "basically the ‘fuck you’ song, it’s entirely centered around personal accountability and taking control of your own life instead of blaming everyone else and everything around you for your own problems. The world can be a really shitty place but too often we see people around us that whinge and bitch about things that they could easily fix if they got off their ass and just did it."
The Bones That Grew From Pain is slated for release on July 22, 2022 worldwide.
