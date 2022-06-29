Grief Ritual Reveals Debut EP "Spiritual Disease" Details; Shares "Immurement" Music Video

Grief Ritual are a band sitting at a musical crossroads – caught between blackened metallic hardcore, post-metal, and the heavier, slower sides of black and death metal, Grief Ritual are as heavy and as miserable as their name suggests. The trio have released their debut single "Immurement," which you can view below.

"Immurement" is the first glimpse of Grief Ritual's debut EP, "Spiritual Disease." "Spiritual Disease" - a metaphor for the mental illness brought on by the despotic state of the world - will be released on 9th September.

"Immurement" is about feeling trapped by the world, cut off by your health - and the anxiety, paranoia, and trauma this can cause. The word itself means "Live entombment or a form of imprisonment, usually until death, in which a person is sealed within an enclosed space with no exits."

Grief Ritual comment: "'Immurement' is about about airing the very real struggles that way too many people face on a day to day basis. At a time when more and more individuals and families are finding it harder to get by and are forced to make painful choices, this can only affect their mental health, and with support in short supply, things are only going to get worse unless major political policy and party changes occur."

Human rights continually stripped away, poverty increasing, inequality propping up the super-wealth of the few: these are the themes which Grief Ritual play on. "Spiritual Disease" is a haunting listen, grim and cathartic, a twenty-minute release of paralyzing, fearful, angry emotion, reminiscent of END, Leeched, Harms Way, Nails, and early Napalm Death.

"Spiritual Disease" was recorded with Joe Clayton at No Studio (Pijn, Curse These Metal Hands) in the shadow of Strangeways Prison.

Tracklisting:

1: Dissolution

2: Immurement

3: Telluric

4: Atrophy

5: Pareidolia