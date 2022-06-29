Svalbard Signs With Nuclear Blast Records

Nuclear Blast Records are proud to announce that Svalbard have signed to the label globally. Formed in Bristol UK in 2011, the blackened post-hardcore group have since released three studio albums, three EPs and several split releases. Their exceptional latest studio album 'When I Die, Will I Get Better?' was dubbed by Metal Hammer as "the most important British metal record of 2020". A career milestone, it cemented Svalbard as a powerful and vital component of our global music scene.

Svalbard's Serena Cherry stated,

"I have many fond memories of visiting my local record shop and buying anything that had the Nuclear Blast logo stamped on it. You always knew you were in for a tasty metal treat with a Nuclear Blast band! Most days I have to pinch myself that we have now joined Nuclear Blast, it is a real dream come true for me to work with this amazing label."

Svalbard's Liam Phelan stated,

"I'm absolutely thrilled that we have been welcomed into the Nuclear Blast family with open arms and cannot wait to work with this iconic label."

Nathan Barley Phillips, Senior Nuclear Blast A&R stated,

"I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Svalbard to Nuclear Blast! Ever since I heard the raw and visceral emotion of 'Disparity' back in 2015, I was an instant fan.

With biting lyrics and a keen observation of today's societal issues, Svalbard continue to be one of the most important and challenging voices in the heavy scene today. I’m delighted to be able to amplify this voice as the band get set to make an indelible mark on our genre."