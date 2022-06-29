My Sleeping Karma Shares New Music Video "Mukti"

Closing a seven-year gap since their latest studio album, "Moksha," July 29th will see heavy hypnotic rock masters My Sleeping Karma return with their new album, entitled Atma, marking the band‘s darkest, most emotional and deep record to date.

Most of the six new album tracks near the 10-minute mark and shine in distinctive My Sleeping Karma fashion – from crystal clear, otherworldly intros bursting into bittersweet melodies of vulnerable beauty to imposing soundspheres of mesmerizing heaviness with entrancing undercurrents. From the album‘s first tone, it‘s immediately evident that Atma isn‘t just another new My Sleeping Karma record – it‘s an infinite darkness, despair and sadness that furiously drives the German four-piece on studio album number six. As Dave Wyndorf once said, My Sleeping Karma is ART – and their new, cathartic record not only captures the zeitgeist of the times, but leaves a little light for hope, love, beauty and strength amid all the ugly facets of our vulnerable lives.

Following the previously-released first single "Prema," today My Sleeping Karma has shared a music video for the haunting track "Mukti." At just under seven minutes, it‘s the shortest song off the band‘s sixth studio album.

Says drummer Steffen about the new single:

"In times when the majority of news seems to be negative, everyone can decide where to focus the attention. A universal law says that energy always follows attention. By directing our attention towards positive things, we can take the energy away from the negative. This is the way that each individual is able to make a small contribution to healing.

Mukti means liberation, letting go, experience of the highest peace and points exactly to this possibility of choice."