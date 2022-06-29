Headline News

Becoming The Archetype Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Lost Colony”

A new music video for Becoming The Archetype‘s comeback track “The Lost Colony” has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That single is taken from the band’s upcoming album “Children Of The Great Extinction“, due out August 26th on Solid State and finds the group’s core trio of vocalist/bassist Jason Wisdom, guitarist/vocalist, etc. Seth Hecox and drummer Brent “Duck” Duckett returning from a 10-year hiatus.



Tells Wisdom:

“The task of creating a new album after 10-plus years away from the band felt very daunting for me, to say the least. It’s not a matter of creating new music. I’ve written and released more than 50 songs in the past decade with other projects. The real difficult part was the idea of trying to recapture the true spirit of Becoming The Archetype.

Nostalgic fans have expectations that are impossible to meet. Those of us in the band have unique life stories that we bring to the table after all of this time apart — we have grown in different ways as people and creatively. So when we finally set out to accomplish this ‘comeback’ album, we all agreed that this needs to feel like what people remember when they think of BtA. Other than that, we just did like we always used to — we chased the sounds we like.

We hope that old fans will listen and feel like they’re visiting an old friend after many years. At the same time, we hope that new fans will discover something that is fresh and feels current.”

Adds Hecox:

“Thematically, it reflects the reality of our current humanitarian situation. Existential dread pervades our existence. People have experience with real monsters in addition to facing our own mortality. These things are evident not only in metal culture, but greater culture as well. We touch upon all of this as well as the possibility of redemption and salvation from those terrors.”

Comments Wisdom:

“This new album isn’t just about making more music, but about re-capturing the original artistic spirit of the band. Children of the Great Extinction is not just another BtA album. It is a fully realized vision of Becoming the Archetype that we’ve always wanted to put forth. When you hear it, I hope you think, ‘Becoming the Archetype is back!'”