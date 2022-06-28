Abstract Dissonance Premiere Debut Single "Eternal Torment"

U.S. slamming brutal death metal outfit Abstract Dissonance premiere their debut single by the name of “Eternal Torment”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.





Line-up:

Simon Joseph - Vocals

Steven Sorensen - Guitar/Bass/Drums

Credits:

Mixed/Mastered by GLDCHN Studios (https://gldchn-studios.com)

Artwork by HZGraphics

Video by Dead_Man