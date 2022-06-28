Rob Zombie Premieres New Animated Music Video “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”

Band Photo: Mudvayne (?)

Rob Zombie premieres his new animated music video for “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass“, taken from Zombie‘s latest studio full-length “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy“.

Rob Zombie will be out co-headlining the ‘Freaks On Parade Tour‘ with Mudvayne this summer. Static-X and Powerman 5000 will join as support acts on the below booked dates:

07/20 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/21 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Centre

07/23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07/26 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/29 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

07/30 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

07/31 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts

08/02 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/03 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

08/05 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/06 Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater*

08/10 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

08/12 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/13 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

08/14 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/16 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08/18 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/20 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/21 The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion