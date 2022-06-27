Reeking Aura (Afterbirth, Ex-Artificial Brain, Grey Skies Fallen, Buckshot Facelift) Premiere New Video "Pyramid Shaped Plow / The Caretaker" From Upcoming New Album "Blood and Bonemeal"
NY/NJ based death/doom metal band Reeking Aura premiere a new song and visualizer clip “Pyramid Shaped Plow / The Caretaker”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blood and Bonemeal", which will be released by Profound Lore on July 29th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Behold! The Monolith Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Dead/Awake Premiere New Song "iudicium per ignem"
0 Comments on "Reeking Aura (Ex-Artificial Brain) Premiere Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.