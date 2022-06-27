"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Reeking Aura (Afterbirth, Ex-Artificial Brain, Grey Skies Fallen, Buckshot Facelift) Premiere New Video "Pyramid Shaped Plow / The Caretaker" From Upcoming New Album "Blood and Bonemeal"

posted Jun 27, 2022 at 2:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

NY/NJ based death/doom metal band Reeking Aura premiere a new song and visualizer clip “Pyramid Shaped Plow / The Caretaker”, taken from their upcoming new album "Blood and Bonemeal", which will be released by Profound Lore on July 29th.


