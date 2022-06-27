Behold! The Monolith Premiere New Song "This Wailing Blade" From Upcoming New Album "From the Fathomless Deep"

Los Angeles stoner/doom metal band Behold! The Monolith premiere a new song entitled “This Wailing Blade”, taken from their upcoming new album "From the Fathomless Deep". The record is slated for a vinyl/cd/digital release on July 15, 2022 by Ripple Music.



Check out now "This Wailing Blade" streaming via YouTube for you below.