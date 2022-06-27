"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Behold! The Monolith Premiere New Song "This Wailing Blade" From Upcoming New Album "From the Fathomless Deep"

posted Jun 27, 2022 at 2:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Los Angeles stoner/doom metal band Behold! The Monolith premiere a new song entitled “This Wailing Blade”, taken from their upcoming new album "From the Fathomless Deep". The record is slated for a vinyl/cd/digital release on July 15, 2022 by Ripple Music.


Check out now "This Wailing Blade" streaming via YouTube for you below.

