Slugcrust Premiere New Track & Music Video "Echoless" From Upcoming New Album "Ecocide"

South Carolina-based crust/grindcore band Slugcrust premiere a new track and music video “Echoless”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ecocide", which will be out in stores September 9, 2022 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Echoless" streaming via YouTube for you below.