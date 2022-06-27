Cloud Rat Premiere New Song "Cusp" From Upcoming New Album "Threshold"
Michigan's grindcore outfit Cloud Rat premiere a new song titled “Cusp”, taken from their upcoming new album "Threshold", which will be out in stores October 7, 2022 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Cusp" streaming via YouTube for you below.
