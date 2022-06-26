Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single "Mass Formation Psychosis" From Upcoming New Album "20 Centuries Gone"
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
Spirit Adrift will release their new album "20 Centuries Gone" on August 19th, 2022. The record will feature two original songs, including "Sorcerer's Fate" and "Mass Formation Psychosis" as well as covers of bands like Type O Negative, Pantera, and Metallica.
The album's cover artwork was created by Brian Mercer (Lamb of God, High on Fire, Mastodon), and the music was mixed by Zeuss (Overkill, Crowbar, Municipal Waste).
"20 Centuries Gone" track-listing:
"Sorcerer’s Fate"
"Mass Formation Psychosis"
"Everything Dies" (Type O Negative)
"Hollow" (Pantera)
"Escape" (Metallica)
"Waiting for an Alibi" (Thin Lizzy)
"Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings" (ZZ Top)
"Poison Whiskey" (Lynyrd Skynyrd)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Svart Vinter Premiere New Music Video "Gale"
- Next Article:
PeelingFlesh Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.