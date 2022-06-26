Spirit Adrift Premiere New Single "Mass Formation Psychosis" From Upcoming New Album "20 Centuries Gone"

Spirit Adrift will release their new album "20 Centuries Gone" on August 19th, 2022. The record will feature two original songs, including "Sorcerer's Fate" and "Mass Formation Psychosis" as well as covers of bands like Type O Negative, Pantera, and Metallica.

The album's cover artwork was created by Brian Mercer (Lamb of God, High on Fire, Mastodon), and the music was mixed by Zeuss (Overkill, Crowbar, Municipal Waste).

"20 Centuries Gone" track-listing:

"Sorcerer’s Fate"

"Mass Formation Psychosis"

"Everything Dies" (Type O Negative)

"Hollow" (Pantera)

"Escape" (Metallica)

"Waiting for an Alibi" (Thin Lizzy)

"Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings" (ZZ Top)

"Poison Whiskey" (Lynyrd Skynyrd)