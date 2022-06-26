Svart Vinter Premiere New Music Video "Gale" From Upcoming New Album "Mist"
Svart Vinter premiere a new music video named “Gale”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Mist". Black Mass Prayers will release the record in a limited vinyl CD-R edition and digitally on September 15th.
Check out now "Gale" streaming via YouTube for you below.
