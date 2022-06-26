Suffocater Premiere New Song "Empty Streets" From Upcoming New Album "Rotting Existence"
Salt Lake City’s Suffocater premiere a new song entitled “Empty Streets”, taken from their upcoming new album "Rotting Existence".
The album was recorded by Wes Johnson at Archive Recordings, and it was mastered by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air. It’s set for digital release on July 2nd via Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major digital platforms. A tape edition is expected later this year.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cabal Premiere New Music Video “Exsanguination”
- Next Article:
Svart Vinter Premiere New Music Video "Gale"
0 Comments on "Suffocater Premiere New Song 'Empty Streets'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.