Salt Lake City’s Suffocater premiere a new song entitled “Empty Streets”, taken from their upcoming new album "Rotting Existence".

The album was recorded by Wes Johnson at Archive Recordings, and it was mastered by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air. It’s set for digital release on July 2nd via Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major digital platforms. A tape edition is expected later this year.