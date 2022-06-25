Golgata Premiere New Song "Liv För En Gud" From Upcoming New Album "Ur Eld Och Aska"
Swedish black metal band Golgata premiere a new song entitled “Liv För En Gud”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ur Eld Och Aska", which will be co-released by Satanath Records and Ketzer Records on July 7th, 2022.
Check out now "Liv För En Gud" streaming via YouTube for you below.
