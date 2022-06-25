Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere New Music Video “Forever Hollow“
Confessions Of A Traitor premiere a new official music video named “Forever Hollow“, which finds Currents vocalist Brian Wille guesting. The song is off their upcoming record “Punishing Myself Before God Does” online. That new studio full-length is slated for a September 16th release date by Facedown Records.
