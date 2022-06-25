Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Head On A Spike”

An August 19th release has been scheduled by Century Media Records for Orthodox‘s new studio full-length “Learning To Dissolve“. The Nashville-based metal outfit have premiered a new official music video and new single “Head On A Spike” from it streaming for you below.

“Learning To Dissolve” was recorded with Randy Leboeuf (Thy Art Is Murder, Kublai Khan) while producing and mixing was done at Will Putney's Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ.





Says frontman Adam Easterling:

“This is essentially the first song I have ever written to gloat about my backbone. Orthodox as a band has been called ‘corny’ and been continually overlooked year in, year out. But we haven’t given up. This is a song to anyone who thinks we should’ve thrown in the towel, because we don’t feel like we’ve even peaked.”

“Learning To Dissolve” track list:

01 – “Feel It Linger”

02 – “Head On A Spike”

03 – “Cave In”

04 – “Become Divine”

05 – “Digging Through Glass”

06 – “Nothing To See”

07 – “1 1 7 6 2”

08 – “Dissolve”

09 – “Fast Asleep”

10 – “All That I Am”

11 – “Voice In The Choir”