Limbs Premiere New Music Video “Blood And Heel”

Floridia-based post-hardcore band Limbs release both their new EP “Coma Year” and a new official music video for a song off it titled “Blood And Heel“. Check out now "Blood And Heel" streaming via YouTube for you below.



Tells frontman Austin McAuley:

“This song is my quarantine anthem. Simply put, it’s a vivid recollection of the mental and physical toll the pandemic has taken on myself and those around me. The song describes the often unhealthy coping mechanisms I employed to deal with the stress and uncertainty I faced in my personal life, as well as my role as an artist while the world was in a volatile state.

At the end of it all, I felt like the only person who could help me was myself. I didn’t want to rely on anyone else to solve any issues I may have due to the stresses of being in unprecedented times from a pandemic.”