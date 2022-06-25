Limbs Premiere New Music Video “Blood And Heel”
Floridia-based post-hardcore band Limbs release both their new EP “Coma Year” and a new official music video for a song off it titled “Blood And Heel“. Check out now "Blood And Heel" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells frontman Austin McAuley:
“This song is my quarantine anthem. Simply put, it’s a vivid recollection of the mental and physical toll the pandemic has taken on myself and those around me. The song describes the often unhealthy coping mechanisms I employed to deal with the stress and uncertainty I faced in my personal life, as well as my role as an artist while the world was in a volatile state.
At the end of it all, I felt like the only person who could help me was myself. I didn’t want to rely on anyone else to solve any issues I may have due to the stresses of being in unprecedented times from a pandemic.”
