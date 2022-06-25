Nasty Premiere New Single & Music Video “Resurrection” - Fall European Tour With First Blood, Etc. Booked
A new single named “Resurrection” from Belgian hardcore band Nasty has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The music video was helmed by Daniel Priess.
Comment the outfit:
“Our track is about getting back on track after struggling and hard times. It is heavily inspired by the last two years of corona and crisis.”
The band will also be headlining this fall’s European ‘Taste Of Anarchy Club Rage Tour‘ with First Blood, Paleface and Forty Four joining as support acts.
09/07 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
09/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Kesselhaus
09/09 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
09/10 Ghent, BEL – De Chinatraat
09/11 Berlin, GER – SO36
09/12 Kassel, GER – Goldgrube
09/13 Paris, FRA – La Bellevilloise
09/15 Lindau, GER – Club Vaudeville
09/16 Munchen, GER – Backstage
09/17 Stuttgart, GER – Core Fest
09/18 Lyss, SWI – Kulturfabrik
09/19 Trier, GER – Mergener Hof
09/20 Hamburg, GER – Knust
09/21 Hannover, GER – Lux
09/22 Koln, GER – Kantine
09/23 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
09/24 Niesky, GER – Holz
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vomit Forth Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Limbs Premiere New Music Video "Blood And Heel"
0 Comments on "Nasty Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.