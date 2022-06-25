Nasty Premiere New Single & Music Video “Resurrection” - Fall European Tour With First Blood, Etc. Booked

A new single named “Resurrection” from Belgian hardcore band Nasty has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The music video was helmed by Daniel Priess.

Comment the outfit:

“Our track is about getting back on track after struggling and hard times. It is heavily inspired by the last two years of corona and crisis.”



The band will also be headlining this fall’s European ‘Taste Of Anarchy Club Rage Tour‘ with First Blood, Paleface and Forty Four joining as support acts.

09/07 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

09/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Kesselhaus

09/09 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

09/10 Ghent, BEL – De Chinatraat

09/11 Berlin, GER – SO36

09/12 Kassel, GER – Goldgrube

09/13 Paris, FRA – La Bellevilloise

09/15 Lindau, GER – Club Vaudeville

09/16 Munchen, GER – Backstage

09/17 Stuttgart, GER – Core Fest

09/18 Lyss, SWI – Kulturfabrik

09/19 Trier, GER – Mergener Hof

09/20 Hamburg, GER – Knust

09/21 Hannover, GER – Lux

09/22 Koln, GER – Kantine

09/23 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

09/24 Niesky, GER – Holz