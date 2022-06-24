"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Vomit Forth Releases New Music Video "Carnivorous Incantation"

posted Jun 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse Vomit Forth has just released their new song and video for "Carnivorous Incantation" today via Century Media Records. You can check it out below.

"Carnivorous Incantation is somewhat of a self-reflective song," states Vomit Forth vocalist Kane Gelaznik about the track. "It's about the effects of abuse on our psyche. Abuse begets abuse like some horrible spell cast on us all. The song is a way of trying to externalize, understand, and move past trauma. This video is intentionally unnerving and spastic. We wanted the video to stick with you because of the subject matter of the song. That's a big reason we decided to go with 8498. I hope this helps victims of abuse of any kind to move past their trauma."

