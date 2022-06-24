Lost Society Shares New Music Video "Stitches"

Finnish modern metal squad Lost Society recently shook the scene with "112," the first single from their upcoming album "If The Sky Came Down," set to be released on September 30th via Nuclear Blast Records.

With new track "Stitches" the band delivers a heavy pounding anthem for any modern metalhead out there, while addressing serious mental health issues.

Front man Samy Elbanna stated about the song:

"Chapter 5 continues, and we’re heading deeper inside the human mind.

Stitches talks about something that is more than familiar for so many people. The fact that no matter how hard you try to mask your traumas and past scars, they always find a way of haunting you until you come head to head with them all. Sometimes you just have to pull out your stitches and let all the blood and hurt come out, before you can finally start healing."

He continued about the video:

"Vita Pictura has once again delivered a true masterpiece. Once again the intensity and true anguish of the track gets an incredible visual representation, and the viewers will definitely feel what this song is all about. The video has us in scenes of near insanity, but also in our most free state. Just as the lyric says, we feel trapped by our past, until we rip off the last remaining stitches to let it all out and realise we’re not alone."