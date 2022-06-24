Cabal Reveals New Album "Magno Interitus" Details; Releases "Exsanguination" Music Video

Today will see people all over the world celebrating Midsummer, but this year something dark is lurking in the short nights. One of Denmark's finest metal exports, Cabal, has announced their new album "Magno Interitus" that will be released on October 21st via Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a fitting video for their new single "Exsanguination" which you can watch below.

Cabal states:

"The album 'Magno Interitus' - which translates to 'The Great Decay,' was written during the pandemic when we felt like everything was falling apart right in front of us, both in grand scheme of things but also on a much more personal level. So most of the songs serve as an outlet for all of the emotions we've felt during this time, which is also why this might not be the most uplifting album ever produced. The album was recorded, produced and mixed and mastered by our very own Chris Kreutzfeldt."

The album will be available as Digipak [limited edition], Black Single LP, Crystal Clear with Gold Single LP [limited to 500 units, Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive], Gold + Black Marbled Single LP [limited to 500 units, USA exclusive], Crystal Clear with Red + Black Splatter Single LP [limited to 300 units, bandshop exclusives] and on all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

1. If I Hang, Let Me Swing

2. Insidious

3. Magno Interitus

4. Existence Ensnared

5. Insatiable

6. Blod af Mit

7. Exit Wound

8. Violent Ends

9. Like Vultures

10. Exsanguination

11. Plague Bringer