She Must Burn Drops New Single "Misery Eternal"

Today, much-loved underground outfit She Must Burn returns with a new single, reminding the world about why they're one of the most exciting bands in the symphonic metal scene. Forever refining their deathy, yet stunning black metal sound, the five piece have released "Misery Eternal." You can watch the music video for the track below.

Speaking about the single the band say: "This song is a reflection of what we have been through to get here. Its the darkest song we've ever written." "Misery Eternal" will feature on She Must Burn's upcoming album, more details of which will be revealed in the coming months.