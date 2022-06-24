Dynazty Shares "Natural Born Killer" Music Video

Fans have been patiently awaiting the band’s upcoming magnum opus, but this summer, your wait is finally over: August 26, 2022 will see Swedish melodic metal force Dynazty release their brand new album, entitled "Final Advent," via AFM Records!

As previously-released, first album singles already proved, the Final Advent will mark the band’s most cohesive, imaginative, complex and at the same time most homogeneous album to date in Dynazty’s over 10-year career. Today, the Swedes have shared a brand new video clip for the epic track "Natural Born Killer," directed by Patric Ulleaus of Revolver Film Company in Gothenborg, who already worked with acts such as In Flames, Evergrey, or Amaranthe to name just a few. Says vocalist Nils Molin:

"Each song on the album has very individual lyrics. Some are short stories within a short song structure, such as ‘Yours’, whereas ‘Power Of Will’ or ‘Natural Born Killer’ have a message. ‘Natural Born Killer’ warns of the dangers of blindly obsessing about and idealizing another person."