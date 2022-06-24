Dynazty Shares "Natural Born Killer" Music Video
Fans have been patiently awaiting the band’s upcoming magnum opus, but this summer, your wait is finally over: August 26, 2022 will see Swedish melodic metal force Dynazty release their brand new album, entitled "Final Advent," via AFM Records!
As previously-released, first album singles already proved, the Final Advent will mark the band’s most cohesive, imaginative, complex and at the same time most homogeneous album to date in Dynazty’s over 10-year career. Today, the Swedes have shared a brand new video clip for the epic track "Natural Born Killer," directed by Patric Ulleaus of Revolver Film Company in Gothenborg, who already worked with acts such as In Flames, Evergrey, or Amaranthe to name just a few. Says vocalist Nils Molin:
"Each song on the album has very individual lyrics. Some are short stories within a short song structure, such as ‘Yours’, whereas ‘Power Of Will’ or ‘Natural Born Killer’ have a message. ‘Natural Born Killer’ warns of the dangers of blindly obsessing about and idealizing another person."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Stryper To Release New Album Later This Year
- Next Article:
Karl Sanders Unveils New Animated Video
0 Comments on "Dynazty Shares 'Natural Born Killer' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.