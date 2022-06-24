Anthrax Posts New Live Video "The Devil You Know" Online

Today, Anthrax releases "The Devil You Know," the second "early taste" single/music video from the band’s 40th anniversary Livestream concert, "Anthrax XL." The release will be available in North America on Blu-Ray / CD / Digital on July 15 (Megaforce), and will have a European digital release on July 15 (Nuclear Blast), followed by a Blu-Ray release later this year. Pre-orders for "Anthrax XL" can be placed here. You can check out the live video for "The Devil You Know" below.

"The Devil You Know" was the first official single released from the band’s highly-acclaimed 2011 album, "Worship Music," and was a stand-out track with the media. Rolling Stone referred to it as "…a relentlessly heavy number…as aggressive and punishing as you would expect from the band, but with a touch of old school AC/DC swagger thrown in for good measure,” while Loudwire wrote it was “addictive and propulsive…Scott unleashes what might be the riff of the year."