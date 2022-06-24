Blitzkrieg Releases New Single "I Am His Voice"
Today, legendary NWOBHM band Blitzkrieg release "I Am His Voice," the brand new and long-awaited single from the veterans. Produced and mixed by Nick Jennison and mastered by by Simon Eferny (Paradise Lost, Napalm Death etc), the new offering from the British band is the best classic heavy metal has to offer. Singer Brian Ross (also from Satan fame) is in top shape!
As a "side B" to this digital single, the fans can listen to a live version of "Pull The Trigger", the mythical song that Blitzkrieg released in their 1985 split 7" with Venom. The live version was recorded just before Covid hit the world.
"I Am His Voice" is out now as a digital single in all digital platforms. It can be streamed here.
