Shiva Premiere New Single “God Complex”
Sydney, Australia-based deathcore unit Shiva premiere a new single titled “God Complex”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Taylor Barber from Left to Suffer and James Hughes from Infested Entrails guest on this new track.
