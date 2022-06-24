BLCKHWK Premiere New NSFW Music Video "Decomposing Rotting Flesh"
Indonesian death metal band BLCKHWK premiere a new NSFW music video by the name of “Decomposing Rotting Flesh”, streaming now via YouTube for you below.
Comment the outfit:
“Even though you’re “rotten,” at least when you die, you can be useful to other living things.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Remains Premiere New Song "Lords of Grind"
- Next Article:
Snake Father Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "BLCKHWK Premiere New NSFW Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.