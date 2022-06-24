"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Remains Premiere New Song "Lords of Grind" From Upcoming New Album "Grind ‘Til Death"

posted Jun 24, 2022 at 2:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Melbourne-based death metal/deathgrind outfit Remains premiere a new song titled “Lords of Grind”, taken from their upcoming new album "Grind ‘Til Death". The new outing will be released via Spikerot Records and in Australia via Disdain Records on July 15th, 2022.

Check out now "Lords of Grind" streaming via YouTube for you below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Remains Premiere New Song 'Lords of Grind'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 