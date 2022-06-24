Remains Premiere New Song "Lords of Grind" From Upcoming New Album "Grind ‘Til Death"
Melbourne-based death metal/deathgrind outfit Remains premiere a new song titled “Lords of Grind”, taken from their upcoming new album "Grind ‘Til Death". The new outing will be released via Spikerot Records and in Australia via Disdain Records on July 15th, 2022.
Check out now "Lords of Grind" streaming via YouTube for you below.
