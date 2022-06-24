Betraying The Martyrs Premiere New Single “Mirror”
French metal band Betraying The Martyrs premiere their new single “Mirror“. It arrives just with today’s release of the group’s new EP “Silver Lining“, which marks their first release with their new frontman Rui Martins.
