Ozzy Osbourne Premieres Title Track To New Album “Patient Number 9” - Jeff Beck Guests

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Ozzy Osbourne‘s latest advance track named “Patient Number 9” has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Guitarist Jeff Beck guests on this single, which also serves as the title track to his new studio full-length. Sony will have the record out on September 09th, 2022.

Ozzy’s thirteenth solo album was once again produced by Andrew Watt. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan guest on it as studio session musicians.

Todd McFarlane directed the music video for aforementioned first single, going live on YouTube at 10 am (EDT). McFarlane also oversaw a comic book included with select editions of the album.

Comments Osbourne:

“The song is about a mental institution. Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor. There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9‘ is just jaw-dropping.”

Album track list:

01 – “Patient Number 9” (feat. Jeff Beck)

02 – “Immortal” (feat. Mike McCready of Pearl Jam)

03 – “Parasite” (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04 – “No Escape From Now” (feat. Tony Iommi)

05 – “One Of Those Days” (feat. Eric Clapton)

06 – “A Thousand Shades” (feat. Jeff Beck)

07 – “Mr. Darkness” (feat. Zakk Wylde)

08 – “Nothing Feels Right” (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09 – “Evil Shuffle” (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10 – “Degradation Rules” (feat. Tony Iommi)

11 – “Dead And Gone”

12 – “God Only Knows”

13 – “Darkside Blues”