Alestorm Shares Title Track From New Album "Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum"

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

Infamous pirate metal gang Alestorm set sail on a new voyage with their seventh studio album, "Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum," out this Friday! Today, the band reveals the fourth single and official music video for the title track, "Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum" – a real throwback to the early days of "Captain Morgan’s Revenge" telling the heroic story of a war on the seven seas!

The new video shows the band in 70s style - bell-bottoms, groovy sunglasses and fringed shirts included. Don’t miss out on this!