Alestorm Shares Title Track From New Album "Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum"
Band Photo: Alestorm (?)
Infamous pirate metal gang Alestorm set sail on a new voyage with their seventh studio album, "Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum," out this Friday! Today, the band reveals the fourth single and official music video for the title track, "Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum" – a real throwback to the early days of "Captain Morgan’s Revenge" telling the heroic story of a war on the seven seas!
The new video shows the band in 70s style - bell-bottoms, groovy sunglasses and fringed shirts included. Don’t miss out on this!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sepultura Guitarist Drops Off European Tour
- Next Article:
Megadeth Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Alestorm Shares Title Track From New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.