Sepultura Guitarist Drops Off European Tour Due To Family Emergency
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Brazilian metal icons Sepultura has announced that guitarist Andreas Kisser has had to leave the band's ongoing tour of Europe due to a family emergency. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Unfortunately, Andreas Kisser has returned home due to a family emergency. However, the show must go on, so we've tapped fellow Brazilian Jean Patton (guitarist of Project46) to riff with until Andreas' return. Huge thanks to him for jumping in on short notice (practice is sounding great already!). Please join us in welcoming Jean and wishing Andreas the best. Tour continues (today) at Kilkim Žaibu festival!"
Sepultura are currently touring in support of their latest album, "Quadra," which was released in February 2020 through Nuclear Blast.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Katatonia Signs With Napalm Records
- Next Article:
Alestorm Shares Title Track From New Album
0 Comments on "Sepultura Guitarist Drops Off European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.