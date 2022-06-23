Sepultura Guitarist Drops Off European Tour Due To Family Emergency

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Brazilian metal icons Sepultura has announced that guitarist Andreas Kisser has had to leave the band's ongoing tour of Europe due to a family emergency. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Unfortunately, Andreas Kisser has returned home due to a family emergency. However, the show must go on, so we've tapped fellow Brazilian Jean Patton (guitarist of Project46) to riff with until Andreas' return. Huge thanks to him for jumping in on short notice (practice is sounding great already!). Please join us in welcoming Jean and wishing Andreas the best. Tour continues (today) at Kilkim Žaibu festival!"

Sepultura are currently touring in support of their latest album, "Quadra," which was released in February 2020 through Nuclear Blast.